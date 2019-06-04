ALLEGANY - Dolores F. "Dolly" Estes of King Street passed away Sunday (June 2, 2019) at the Absolut of Allegany after a long illness.
Born Nov. 23, 1923, in Allegany, she was the daughter of Joseph and Mary Suittor Fries. On June 17, 1950, at St. Bonaventure Church of Allegany, she married Lyle Estes, who predeceased her Jan. 27, 1994.
Dolly was a 1941 graduate of Allegany Central School and resided in Olean, on King Street, for many years.
She was employed as a cook for the former St. Joseph's Manor for 11 years prior to her retirement.
She was a member of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels of Olean and was formerly active with the Senior Citizen Bowling League. She also was a member of AARP and a past member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 148.
Surviving are two sons, Raymond (Perla Ivey) Estes of Newark, Del. and Bruce (Delores) Estes of Olean; eight grandchildren, Crystal (James) Henson, Dawn (James) O'Neal, Renee Caldwell, Tracy (Jeff Robinson) Hindt, Donald (Janene) Estes, Stephen Estes, Joseph (Sara) Yeager and Katheryn (Garrett) Stuckey; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Fries of Rocky Mount, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Elaine Yeager; a great-granddaughter, Lorna Henson; three brothers, Guy Fries, John Fries and James Fries; a nephew, Ronald Fries; and a grandson-in-law, Jack Caldwell.
Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday (June 6, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday (June 7, 2019) in the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial, at St. John's Church. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, 202 S. Union St., Olean, NY 14760 or to the , 4955 N. Bailey Ave., Suite 217, Amherst, NY 14226.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 4, 2019