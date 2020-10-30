WELLSVILLE - Dolores Jean "Dolly" Winans, 84, of Fords Brook Road, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 28, 2020) at Highland Park.
She was born Jan. 31, 1936, in Wellsville, the daughter of the late Cornelius J. "Neil" and Helen M. Downing Walsh. On Oct. 5, 1954, in Wellsville, she married Lloyd D. Winans who predeceased her May 10, 2006.
Dolly was a graduate of Immaculate Conception School and Wellsville High School.
She was employed as an operator for New York Telephone and a key punch operator for Dresser-Rand Corporation in Wellsville.
She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church; Woman of the Moose Chapter 601; Frank B. Church Post 2530 VFW Auxiliary; Wellsville Football Booster; and the Wellsville PTA.
She was an avid shopper, a wonderful aunt, friend, neighbor and mother to many. At one time for two years she lived with and cared for eight kids, three nieces and nephews and babysat three neighbor kids. Every time you left the house Mom would give a hug followed by "watch out for deer and call when you get home."
For those who knew her, Mom was a BIG personality, always offering a helping hand (whether needed or not) and quick with her wit and laughter. She had strength and toughness to handle every situation, always with a smile. She was always perpetually positive. She had joy, grace and contentment that was contagious.
For decades she was mom to all the kids in the neighborhood, triage nurse, teacher, cheerleader, snake and mouse handler, sports mom, taxi driver, peacekeeper, wooden spoon wielder, dad buffer, soft shoulder, hand holder and occasionally life saver/changer. To paraphrase Billy Graham, "Someday you will read or hear that Dolly Winans is dead. Don't you believe a word of it. She shall be more alive than she is now. She will just have changed her address. She will have gone into the presence of God."
She is survived by two daughters, Margaret "Peggy" (Tony) Kuras of Derby and Vaughnda Bone of Florida; five sons, Steven (Fran) Winans of Florida, Lloyd (Sherry) Winans Jr. of Andover, Patrick (Zulie) Winans of Florida, Alan Winans of Syracuse and Neil (Diane) Winans of Wellsville; 16 grandchildren, Zachary Bone, Mary Lou (Jason) Cline, Jason (Brittany) Winans, Angela Winans, Christopher (Nathalie) Winans, Matthew (Michelle) Winans, Stevie (John) Garcia, Kyle (Erika) Winans, Amber (Christan) Madison, Tyler (Lauren) Winans, Patrick (Lynda) Winans, Christine Winans, Natalia Winans, Bradly Winans, Josh Winans and Austin Winans; 21 great-grandchildren (with one on the way); and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased, in addition to her parents, and husband, by a son, Michael Winans; and two brothers, Neil and Thomas Walsh.
Friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday (Nov. 2, 2020) at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Wellsville, 34 W. State St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 3, 2020) in Wellsville, at Immaculate Conception Church, 36 Maple Ave., with Reverend Robert Agbo presiding. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
The family suggest memorial donations to the Activity Department of Highland Park Care Center, 160 Seneca St., Wellsville, NY 14895.
