Service Information

Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean , NY 14760
(716)-372-0254

Visitation
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean , NY 14760

Funeral service
7:00 PM
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean , NY 14760

ALLEGANY - Delores M. Bly, of Allegany, entered into the arms of the Lord Tuesday (May 28, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.



Born Nov. 4, 1933, in Kane, Pa., she was the daughter of Louis and Marguerite Mack Nicolozzo. On May 21, 1954, in Niagara Falls, she married Ralph W. Bly Sr., who predeceased her March 2, 2006.



Delores attended Olean High School and later worked for a period of time for St. Bonaventure University.



She enjoyed playing golf and doing crafts. She mostly took joy in raising her children and being actively involved with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In more recent years, she participated in the activities at the Linwood Center where she enjoyed the company of others and joining in the Senior Olympics.



Surviving are a daughter, Deborah (Bruce) Austin of Grove, Okla.; a son, Ralph (Susan) Bly Jr. of Olean and Ft. Pierce, Fla.; five grandchildren, Lindsey (Kris) Anderson, Colin Hall, Jackie (David) Lugo, Kelly (Ezra) Norman and Ashley (Benny) Permuy; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Donnelly.



Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. today (May 30, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A funeral service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Pastor David Herne of Southside Union Chapel in Olean will officiate. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials be made to Heritage AFlame Ministries, 198 Salt Rising Road, Bolivar, NY 14715.



