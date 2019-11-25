Home

Services
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY 14755
(716) 938-9159
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY 14755
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY 14755
View Map
Dominic M. Nichols


1998 - 2019
Dominic M. Nichols Obituary
CATTARAUGUS - Dominic M. Nichols, 21, of Cattaraugus, passed away Saturday (Nov. 23, 2019) in the town of Great Valley.

He was born April 13, 1998, in Napoli, the son of Tonya Nichols, who survives.

Dominic was an avid outdoorsman and he loved fishing. He also loved his trucks and taking them mudding.

Besides his mother Tonya, he is survived by his stepfather, Crey Smith; a son, Wyatt Andrew Wilson; a daughter Alani Nichols; a brother, Jason Fisher of Cattaraugus; two sisters, Jocelyn Aiken and Chloie Smith, also of Cattaraugus; and his girlfriend, Brooke Holman.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. today (Nov. 25, 2019) at the Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 26, 2019) from the funeral home, with Rev. Mike Trenchard, officiating.

Burial will be in Liberty Park Cemetery, in Cattaraugus.

Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 25, 2019
