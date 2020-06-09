Dona G. Ward
ALLEGANY - Dona G. Ward, of 105 Clarence St., passed away peacefully on Saturday (June 6, 2020) at her home, surrounded by family.

Dona was born July 16, 1934, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Nelson and Edith Yeager Pierce. In 1960, at St. Mary of the Angels Church in Olean, she married Jack Ward, who predeceased her in 1981.

After graduating from high school, Dona completed her undergraduate degree at Muskingum College. She then earned a master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh.

Dona enjoyed life to the fullest, raising her three children and relishing in global travel. Her sense of adventure ranged from living in Japan to being a very active member of the former First Presbyterian Church of Allegany; from laughing with wanton abandon to being a professional casino player. She loved family, friends, fashion, food and wine.

Surviving are three children, Melissa (Edward) Wilber of Allegany, Heather Armstrong of Allegany and John (Heather) Ward of Los Angeles, Calif.; four grandchildren, Zeko (Stephanie Cruz) Keshk, Megan Armstrong, John Armstrong and Ella Ward; a special niece, Cindy (Harold Jokenin) Wantz of Houston, Texas; and a special friend, John Molik of Buffalo. All of these she touched deeply.

A private funeral service is scheduled for Thursday (June 11, 2020) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean. Rev. John Woodring will officiate. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Memorials if desired, may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
