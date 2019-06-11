Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald A. Bailor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANGELICA - Donald A. Bailor, 85, of West Main Street, passed away Sunday (June 9, 2019) at his home.



Born in Angelica, Oct. 17, 1933, the son of Albert E. and Jenny Belle (Evens) Bailor, he had resided in Angelica his whole life.



During his younger years, he was a mechanic for Walt's Garage, in Rochester, and later for L.C. Whitford, in Wellsville, where he was an iron worker. He played a key part in constructing some of the bridges, on I-86, in Allegany County.



Don was a member of the Sons of the American Legion; the Angelica Fire Department; and the Local 6 Iron Workers Union.



He is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Edna Hecker Bailor of Angelica; a daughter, Linda Little of South Carolina; two sons, Donald L. (Darcy) Bailor and Dale (Cindy) Bailor, both of Angelica; two step-daughters, Stacey Harrington of Andover and Madeya (Michael) Wolf of Akron; as well as several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was predeceased by his parents; two sisters, Jean Lewis and Alberta Ford; a son-in-law, Lawrence Little; and a step-daughter, Wanda Schifelbine.



The family is being assisted by David W. Ames, director.



The family will be present from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (June 13, 2019) at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 101 West Ave., Angelica. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (June 14, 2019) at the funeral home.



