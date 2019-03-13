Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald and Mary Lou Metz. View Sign

COLDSPRING - It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Metz, aged 73, and Mary Lou Metz, aged 70, announce their passing on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in their home in Coldspring, after over 30 years of marriage.



Don was an avid outdoorsman who passed this trait down to Todd and his sons, who he took on many adventures.



Mary Lou loved making other people happy and devoted all her time to doing things for others.



Together in life. Together in eternity.



They will be lovingly remembered by their two sons, Eric Peterson and Todd (Stacey) Peterson, both of Little Valley; as well as their four grandchildren who they adored, Seth, Ty, Gabrielle and Campbell Peterson.



Mary Lou is survived by five brothers and sisters, Patricia Marshall of Ohio, James (Shirley) Haffner of North Carolina, Robert Haffner, Barbara (Wayne) Adamczak and Thomas (Helen) Haffner, all of Florida; as well as many nieces and nephews she loved.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Haffner; a sister, Joanne (Raymond) Zapfel; and brother-in-law, David Marshall.



Don was preceded in death by his parents, Harlow and Marion Metz; as well as a brother, John "Jack" Metz.



A mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (March 16, 2019) at Our Lady of Peace RC Parish, located at 274 Broad St., Salamanca, followed by a luncheon.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the parish. COLDSPRING - It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Metz, aged 73, and Mary Lou Metz, aged 70, announce their passing on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in their home in Coldspring, after over 30 years of marriage.Don was an avid outdoorsman who passed this trait down to Todd and his sons, who he took on many adventures.Mary Lou loved making other people happy and devoted all her time to doing things for others.Together in life. Together in eternity.They will be lovingly remembered by their two sons, Eric Peterson and Todd (Stacey) Peterson, both of Little Valley; as well as their four grandchildren who they adored, Seth, Ty, Gabrielle and Campbell Peterson.Mary Lou is survived by five brothers and sisters, Patricia Marshall of Ohio, James (Shirley) Haffner of North Carolina, Robert Haffner, Barbara (Wayne) Adamczak and Thomas (Helen) Haffner, all of Florida; as well as many nieces and nephews she loved.She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Haffner; a sister, Joanne (Raymond) Zapfel; and brother-in-law, David Marshall.Don was preceded in death by his parents, Harlow and Marion Metz; as well as a brother, John "Jack" Metz.A mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (March 16, 2019) at Our Lady of Peace RC Parish, located at 274 Broad St., Salamanca, followed by a luncheon.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the parish. Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close