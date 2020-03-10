|
OLEAN - Donald B. Clayson, of 1103 Washington St., passed away Sunday (March 8, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.
Born Aug. 14, 1932, in Portville, he was the son of Irving and Olive Wagner Clayson. On June 3, 1954, at the former Showers United Methodist Church, in Olean, he married Carol L. Nudd, who predeceased him Oct. 13, 2014.
Mr. Clayson attended Hinsdale Central School, where he excelled in sports. He later enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, at the age of 18, where he served in the Korean War and received a Purple Heart.
He worked for 27 years, at the former Montgomery Ward Co. in Olean, until its closure. He then worked an additional 17 years, for J.C. Penny Co., until his retirement.
He was a member of the . He enjoyed camping, hunting and bowling.
Surviving is a son, Brian (Tracie) Clayson of Olean; two grandchildren, Zoey and Zachary Clayson; two brothers-in-law, Daniel Nudd of Cuba and Russell Burton of Portville; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a daughter, Deborah Clayson on Feb. 17, 2013; a sister, June Lowe; and a brother, Douglas Clayson.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (March 13, 2020) in the funeral home. Rev. Joan Zimmerman, interim pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Five Mile Cemetery.
Memorials if desired, may be made to , Greater Buffalo 1, 85 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14207.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 10, 2020