MACHIAS - Donald B. Hogate, of Bear Creek Road, died Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020) at Abslout of Salamanca, following a short illness.
Born July 16, 1937, in Buffalo, he was the son of Judson and Alice Gethicker Hogate. He married Beverly Schell on May 27, 1972, in Java, who died Nov. 14, 2018.
Mr. Hogate attended Delevan-Machias Central School, and was a bricklayer for 28 years. He retired from the New York State Department of Corrections, where he instructed bricklaying for 25 years, at Attica Prison.
He was a former member of the I.O.O.B. 1517 of Franklinville, and was a social member of the Franklinville VFW Post 9487. Don enjoyed going to euchre tournaments and his little dog, Bella.
Surviving is a daughter, Dawn (Daniel) Beals of Machias; two grandsons, Randy (Dawnyelle) Farrington of Machias and Garrett (Jocelyn Reithmiller) Farrington of Franklinville; five great-grandchildren, Kameron, Kayden, Brantley, Luca and Skylar Farrington.
He was predeceased by a grandson, Tyler Farrington.
Friends may gather with the family from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 9, 2020) at the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville, where a short prayer service will be held at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, in Machias.
Memorials may be made to the Franklinville VFW Post 9487, or the SPCA of Cattaraugus Co.
Online condolences can be sent to babbitteastonfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 7, 2020