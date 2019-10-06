Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kopler-Williams Funeral Home
21 N Genesee St
Fillmore, NY 14735
(585) 567-2206
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Rushford Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Teears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Brian Teears


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Brian Teears Obituary
RUSHFORD - Donald Brian Teears, of Kill Devil Hills, N.C., and a former resident of Rushford, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 23, 2019, in Kitty Hawk, N.C.

He was born on May 5, 1958, a son of the late Norman and Vera Mellish Teears. In 1982, at Haddon Heights, N.J., he married Jill Todd, who survives.

Donald was the former pastor of the Rushford Baptist Church, serving for 12 years. Before he left Rushford, he put his footprints in the soil of his beloved cabin in the woods, in Allegany County.

He became the pastor at Kitty Hawk Baptist Church, in Kitty Hawk, in 2005, and he also was a chaplain for the Dare County EMS and the Kitty Hawk Fire Department.

He loved riding his Harley and ministering at bike weeks from Orlando, Fl. to Ocean City, Md., which was one of his passions. Don had a heart for missions that took him to many places, including the Jersey Shore, Mexico, Bonaire, Honduras, Ukraine and Israel.

Surviving in addition to his mother and his wife, are their sons, Brian (fiancée Merima Friedman) Teears of Asheville, N.C., Kyle Teears of Raleigh, N.C. and Joel Teears of Kill Devil Hills; three nephews he was caregiver to, Celeb Todd, Derek Todd and Ethan Todd, all of Kill Devil Hills; two brothers, David (Diane) Teears of Arizona and Mark (Jessica) Teears of New Jersey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 12, 2019) in the Rushford Baptist Church. Art McElheny will officiate. Burial will be in Rushford Cemetery, Rushford.

Local arrangements by Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.

Memorials if desired, to F.A.I.T.H Riders at faithriders.com/donate/.

Online condolences may be made at koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now