RUSHFORD - Donald Brian Teears, of Kill Devil Hills, N.C., and a former resident of Rushford, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 23, 2019, in Kitty Hawk, N.C.
He was born on May 5, 1958, a son of the late Norman and Vera Mellish Teears. In 1982, at Haddon Heights, N.J., he married Jill Todd, who survives.
Donald was the former pastor of the Rushford Baptist Church, serving for 12 years. Before he left Rushford, he put his footprints in the soil of his beloved cabin in the woods, in Allegany County.
He became the pastor at Kitty Hawk Baptist Church, in Kitty Hawk, in 2005, and he also was a chaplain for the Dare County EMS and the Kitty Hawk Fire Department.
He loved riding his Harley and ministering at bike weeks from Orlando, Fl. to Ocean City, Md., which was one of his passions. Don had a heart for missions that took him to many places, including the Jersey Shore, Mexico, Bonaire, Honduras, Ukraine and Israel.
Surviving in addition to his mother and his wife, are their sons, Brian (fiancée Merima Friedman) Teears of Asheville, N.C., Kyle Teears of Raleigh, N.C. and Joel Teears of Kill Devil Hills; three nephews he was caregiver to, Celeb Todd, Derek Todd and Ethan Todd, all of Kill Devil Hills; two brothers, David (Diane) Teears of Arizona and Mark (Jessica) Teears of New Jersey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 12, 2019) in the Rushford Baptist Church. Art McElheny will officiate. Burial will be in Rushford Cemetery, Rushford.
Local arrangements by Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.
Memorials if desired, to F.A.I.T.H Riders at faithriders.com/donate/.
Online condolences may be made at koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 6, 2019