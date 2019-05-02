OLEAN - Donald "Don" C. Lewicki Sr., of Olean, passed away peacefully Wednesday (May 1, 2019), surrounded by his family at The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Olean, following a lengthy illness.
Born Jan. 24, 1934, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Walter and Josephine Vincoski Lewicki. He was married June 9, 1956, in Transfiguration Church, to the former Helen Bysiek, who survives.
After graduating from Salamanca High School in 1953, Don enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving in the 190th Air Refueling Squadron, and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1957.
Don worked in sales for various companies and worked as a machinist at Dresser-Clark. Later, he owned his own snack distributorship. He thoroughly enjoyed the interactions with all his customers, which was a prime reason for his success, and retired in 1995.
Don was a member and usher of the Transfiguration Parish. Later he attended St. John's Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a lifetime member of the Pulaski Club.
Don was deeply devoted to his wife and family. He loved spending time with his dog, Maxi. He played the button box accordion for several years in the Larry Lewicki Band until his illness. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, sports enthusiast and master gardener. Don was a member of the St. Bonaventure Golf Club and volunteered as a ranger. He enjoyed coaching his sons' basketball and little league teams. Don also volunteered at Archbishop Walsh weekly bingo.
Surviving, besides his wife, are sons, Don Jr. (Judy) Lewicki and Larry Lewicki, both of Olean; three granddaughters, Christine (Kevin) Zeznick of Seattle, Wash., Dr. Laura (Dr. David) Lamb of Allegany and Dr. Kathleen (Matthew) Gove of Farmington, N.H.; two great-grandchildren, Michael and Maggie Lamb; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by four sisters, Delphine Puvel, Eleanore Doggett, Elizabeth Marowski and Lorraine Lewicki; and four brothers, Ferdinand Lewicki, Leonard Lewicki, Edward Lewicki and Richard Lewicki.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday (May 3, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St. Funeral services will be held beginning with a 9:30 a.m. prayer service Saturday (May 4, 2019) at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. John's Church. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 2, 2019