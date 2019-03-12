Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald E. "Don" Dailey. View Sign

OLEAN - Donald E. "Don" Dailey, 66, of Olean, passed away in his home, surrounded by his loving companion and family, Friday (March 8, 2019) after a short illness.



Born on July 21, 1952, in Millport, Pa., he was a son of James D. and Ruth Z. Ellis Dailey. He was married to Linda Jordan, who preceded him in death.



Don was a graduate of Oswayo Valley High School, in Shinglehouse.



He was a self-employed contractor until his retirement.



He loved to fish and hunt.



Surviving are his companion, Jackie Wank of Olean; two sons, Bryon P. Jordan of Frewsburg and Greg Chesebro; a daughter, Kristine L. Olver of Allegany; three grandchildren, Daniel Dailey, Brandon Dailey and Anthony Olver; a great-grandson, Parker, to be born this month; his siblings, James "Jimmie" (Sue) Dailey of Cochranton, Pa., Dawn (Don) Carter of Arcanum, Ohio, Diane (James) Casini of Frewsburg, John (Millie) Dailey of Millport, Pa., Gary (Pam) Dailey of Coudersport, Pa. and Debbie Williams of Portsmouth, Va.; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a brother, Dann Dailey.



In keeping with Don's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. Burial will be with his parents in the Chrystal Cemetery, Eleven Mile, Pa.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Christopher Columbus Lodge, 540 N. Union St., Olean, NY 14760.



Don's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, Pa.



118 South Union St.

Shinglehouse , PA 16748

