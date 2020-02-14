|
|
OLEAN - Donald E. Haskins, of 726 King St., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday (Feb. 11, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.
Born Oct. 7, 1939, in Olean, he was the son of the late Donald A. and Dorothy Bauman Haskins. On June 1, 1963, in Mt. Morris, he married Janet Andolina, who survives.
Don was a graduate of Portville Central School. After graduating, he went to work for the Olean Times Herald, where he started his printer's apprenticeship. After 41 years of employment, in 2012, Don retired from there as a journeyman printer.
He was an avid reader, reading everything and anything he could get his hands on. He enjoyed watching sports, and over the years, he had collected nearly 700 sports pennants. In his free time, he went to the YMCA to work out. Most of all, he loved to travel with his wife, and devoted his time caring for her.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister, Linda (Robert) Sherwin of Hilton; two nephews, Rob (Melissa) Sherwin and Michael Sherwin; and a cousin, Sandra Crooks of Pennsylvania.
Friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean, with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date, and at the convenience of the family.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, PO Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 14, 2020