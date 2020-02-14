Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Haskins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Haskins


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. Haskins Obituary
OLEAN - Donald E. Haskins, of 726 King St., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday (Feb. 11, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.

Born Oct. 7, 1939, in Olean, he was the son of the late Donald A. and Dorothy Bauman Haskins. On June 1, 1963, in Mt. Morris, he married Janet Andolina, who survives.

Don was a graduate of Portville Central School. After graduating, he went to work for the Olean Times Herald, where he started his printer's apprenticeship. After 41 years of employment, in 2012, Don retired from there as a journeyman printer.

He was an avid reader, reading everything and anything he could get his hands on. He enjoyed watching sports, and over the years, he had collected nearly 700 sports pennants. In his free time, he went to the YMCA to work out. Most of all, he loved to travel with his wife, and devoted his time caring for her.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister, Linda (Robert) Sherwin of Hilton; two nephews, Rob (Melissa) Sherwin and Michael Sherwin; and a cousin, Sandra Crooks of Pennsylvania.

Friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean, with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date, and at the convenience of the family.

Memorials if desired, may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, PO Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.

Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -