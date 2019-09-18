|
OLEAN - Donald E. McFall, 71, of Brook Street, passed away peacefully Monday (Sept. 16, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, after a lengthy illness.
Born Oct. 14, 1947, in Port Allegany, Pa., he was a son of Refferee and Betty Main McFall. On Feb. 21, 1970, at St. Mary of the Angels Church in Olean, he married Beth A. Hemmerly, who survives.
Donald attended Bolivar Central School and later proudly served for two years in the U.S. Army, one year of which was in Vietnam.
He had been employed by Dresser Rand Co. for 43 years prior to his retirement and was a former member of the United Steelworkers Union Local 4601.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and served over 30 years as an instructor for the Sportsman Education Program through the Department of Environmental Conservation. He was a lifetime member of the Olean Rod and Gun Club. As a proud veteran, he was a lifetime member of the Olean VFW and held memberships in both the Olean and Allegany American Legions. He also was a member of the Olean Elk's Lodge 491.
Surviving, besides his wife, are two daughters, Michelle Perry and Melissa Shearer, both of Olean; five grandchildren, Emily Graham, Logan Shearer, Taylor Shearer, Jack Perry and Jaret Shearer; two great-grandsons, James Graham and Kamdyn Graham; two brothers, Dennis McFall of Olean and Tom McFall of Scio; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; a daughter, Julie McFall; a brother, Larry McFall; two sisters-in-law, Janet McFall and Joan Deibler; and a brother-in-law, Bill Hemmerly.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 19, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (Sept. 20, 2019) in the funeral home. Rev. Steven Beatty and Rev. Chuck Maine will co-officiate. Burial with full military honors will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to a veteran's organization of the donor's choice.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 18, 2019