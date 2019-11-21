|
GOWANDA - Donald Edgar Burr, 81, of the town of Persia, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 20, 2019) at his home.
He was born Dec. 13, 1937, in Les Animas, Colo., the son of the late James Edgar William Hudson and Oline Elmore Burr. On Aug. 8, 1958, he married the former Sarah Cotton, who survives.
Mr. Burr was a U.S. veteran, having served as a major in the U.S. Army Reserves.
He was a 1959 graduate of Tennessee Tech., with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering. He owned and operated Burwin Inc., a utility construction company, from 1962-2000.
Mr. Burr was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, in Gowanda; Cattaraugus Masonic District of Free and Accepted Masons Phoenix Lodge 262; and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Besides his loving wife of 61 years, he is survived by two sons, Mark Cotton (Karen) Burr of Gowanda and Thomas James Burr of Gowanda; two daughters, Virginia Ruth (Hovig) Mangoyan of Slippery Rock, Pa. and Julia Lew (William) Avera of Lafayette, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren, M. Andrew (Mary) Burr, Stephen Burr, Kelli (Francis) Sparks, Nickolas Burr, Ashley (Jason) Riley, Ara (Jeanine Yang) Mangoyan, Raffi Mangoyan, Ryan (Samantha) Avera, Marshall Avera, Geoffrey Burr and Emma Prantke Burr; eight great-grandchildren, Robyn "Poo" Riley, Carmen"Button" Riley, Coralynn "Belle" Riley, Mark "Duece" Burr II, Paul "Trey" Burr, Sophie Mangoyan, Henry Mangoyan and Francis Sparks II; a sister, Jody Smith of Euclid, Ohio; several half-brothers and half-sisters; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a son, Timothy Wynn Burr; a grandson, Colin Burr; a brother, Lewis Burr; a sister, Alice Joy Phillips; and several half-brothers and half-sisters.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday (Nov. 22, 2019) at the Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 105 E. Main St., in Gowanda. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 23, 2019) from First Presbyterian Church, in Gowanda.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, in Gowanda.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 21, 2019