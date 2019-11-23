|
ALLEGANY - Donald F. Potter, 94, formerly of Humphrey, a resident of Eden Heights, in Olean for the past eight years, and for the past two months, a resident of Absolut Care, Allegany, passed into the presence of his Savior and Lord, for which he had eagerly longed, Friday (Nov. 22, 2019).
Born Aug. 29, 1925, in Humphrey, he was the son of Vernon and Mary Leora Fay Potter. On May 31, 1952, in Buffalo, he married Joyce Woodworth, who predeceased him Jan. 14, 1999.
Donald first attended a one-room schoolhouse, in Humphrey, and later graduated from Great Valley High School. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII in the Service Battery 309th Field Artillery, 78th Infantry Division. His unit fought in three major battles in Europe, including the Battle of the Bulge. He also served in the Army of Occupation in Germany, including six months in Berlin.
He owned and operated a dairy farm in Sugartown (Humphrey) for nearly 38 years, retiring in 1992. He was awarded "Conservation Farmer of the Year," in 1976. He was a member of the Humphrey Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and trustee for many years and also as Sunday school superintendent. He gave endless hours of service working on the church building, doing roofing, renovations and repairs of all kinds.
He is survived by four children, Lois (Steve) Streit of Asheboro, N.C., Rev. Daniel (Sherry) Potter of Shickshinny, Pa., Thomas (Christine) Potter of Great Valley and Sara (Jon) Langham of Wellsburg, W.Va.; 10 grandchildren, Debbie (Chad) Swaney, David (Becca) Streit, Beth (Timothy) Gallagher, Emily (Timothy) Karc, Stephen (Michaela) Potter, Andrew (Josie) Potter, Rev. Jonathan (Joanna) Potter, Katie Potter, Matthew (Rachel) Potter and Timothy (Christina) Potter; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Janet (Phil) Halladay of Olean; two sisters-in-law, Cec Potter of Flint, Mich. and June Potter of Allegany; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by two brothers, Rev. Wesley Potter and Leneal Potter.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 26, 2019) at the Five Mile Baptist Church, 3624 Five Mile Road, Allegany, with Rev. Daniel Potter, Rev. Jonathan Potter and Rev. Joshua Freundschuh of Humphrey Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow in the Allegany Cemetery, Maple Avenue, Allegany.
Memorials may be made to the Humphrey Baptist Church or to the .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 23, 2019