SMETHPORT, Pa. - Donald "D.I." Ivan Nelson, 87, of Smethport, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 31, 2019) in his home, in Smethport.
He was born June 22, 1932, in Kane, a son of Oscar T. and Erla May Dyne Nelson. On Oct. 9, 1953, in Kane, he married Joan L. Switzer, who survives.
Mr. Nelson was a graduate of Kane High School, and served in the U.S. Army, during the Korean Conflict, from 1953-1955.
Donald worked for Bell Telephone as combination man.
He was a member of the Coleville Christian Gospel Church, and a member of the Bell Telephone's Pioneers.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Michael R. (Candice) Nelson and Steven S. (Lisa) Nelson, both of Smethport, and Thomas D. (Sonia) Nelson of Bradford; a daughter, Yvonne D. (Rev. Max) Simms of Gifford; 12 grandchildren, Becky, Nicole, Emily, Bryce, Danielle, Thomas Jr., Tim, Andria, Joshua,Tiffany, Megan and Max Jr.; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 5, 2020) in the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., 2 Bank St., Smethport, where funeral and committal services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday (Jan. 6, 2020) with the Rev. Dan LaPage, officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Smethport. Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion, John Berg Post No. 976 of Crosby.
Memorials if desired, may be made to a .
Online condolences may be made at hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 3, 2020