FRIENDSHIP - After a long battle with cancer, Donald J. Folts peacefully passed away with family by his side on Aug. 25, 2019.
He was born on Nov. 15, 1956, to Rita Hemmerling and Merton Folts. Don was predeceased by his loving wife, Wendy Sue Learn Folts.
He was formerly from Friendship, and was a semi-truck driver for Carolina Furniture, picking up hay and furniture in New York, North Carolina and Ohio, and also Amish furniture for many years. He was employed by Jim and Tom Worthington and family, and the Bielecki family.
His life will be cherished in the lives of his children, Jerome (Jennifer) Folts of West Valley, Jason (Becky) Folts of Delevan and Shannon (Doug) Brickwedde of Alabama; grandchildren, Cheyanne Sierra, Paige, Trynity, Jonathan and Alexander; a sister, Beverly (late Robert) Phinney; two brothers, Rodney (Bernadette) Folts and the late Mickey (Bernadette) Folts; stepchildren, Misty (Drumm) Smith, Joshua Smith, Paul Smith, Misty Thomas and Brittany (Alex) Hope; step-grandchildren, Gavin, Grace, Emery, Paul Jr., Carston, Coleson, Bryson, Rylee and Oliver; several nieces and nephews.
Donald's wishes were to have his body donated to the University of Buffalo Medical School to help advance teaching and medical research to the University of Buffalo Foundation.
The family thanks Keil and Paula Folts, Jeramie and Jennifer Folts, Beverly Phinney and Father Fawls for their help to bring closure to a sad day. It was much appreciated by the family.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 15, 2019