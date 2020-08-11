LITTLE VALLEY - Donald J. Mett Sr., 83, of Little Valley, passed away Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020) at Salamanca Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
He was born on May 6, 1937, in Ellicottville, son of the late Thomas and Kathleen Scott Mett.
Mr. Mett worked at the former Todco in Cattaraugus, and later cleaned the New York state rest stop, in Allegany.
He is survived by a son, Donald (Ilda) Mett Jr.; three daughters, Annette (Kevin) Andrew, Kimberly (Terry) Conkin, andMelissa (Nelson) Johnson; three brothers, Gregory Mett, Russell Mett and Kevin Mett; a sister, Eleanor Oakes; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Including his parents, Donald is predeceased by a brother, Douglas Mett; and a sister, Dalores Mett.
Private family services will be held.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley.