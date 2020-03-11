|
OLEAN - Donald L. Carpenter, 80, of 499 Indiana Ave., Olean, passed away Monday (March 9, 2020) at The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Olean, after a lengthy illness.
Born July 22, 1939, in Olean, he was the son of the late Earl and Dortha Oles Carpenter. On Sept. 19, 1964, in Olean, he married Sandra Gluck, who survives. He resided in a beautiful home that he and Sandy built together.
Don worked for Dresser-Rand in Olean as a senior systems analyst for 40 years, before retiring in 1999.
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, hiking, kayaking, snowmobiling and playing golf. He built a beautiful camp and spent quality time there with family and friends.
In addition to his wife of 55 years, Don is survived by two children, Beth (Dean Gustafson) Carpenter of Richmond, Va. and David (Shannon) Carpenter of Charleston, W.V.; two granddaughters, Victoria and Allison, who he adored dearly and was known as their beloved Pop Pop; three brothers, De Bernie (Marie) Carpenter of Hillsboro, N.H., Hugh (Cheri) Carpenter of Shinglehouse, Pa. and Brad (Jaynee) Carpenter of Leesburg, Fla.; two sisters, Nancy (Harold) Nolan of Shinglehouse and Patti Harder of Bradford, Pa.; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one brother, John Carpenter.
At Don's request, there will be no visitation or services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials if desired may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, Il 60611, www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org; or to a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 11, 2020