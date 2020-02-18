|
|
CUBA - Donald L. Davison, 65, of 81 W. Main St., went home to be with his Heavenly Father to be in Glory on Thursday (Feb. 13, 2020).
Born October 19, 1954, in North Hornell, he was the son of Malcolm and Rose Miles Davison.
Don grew up in Belmont and attended the Belmont Central School. Leaving school at the age of 16, with his twin brother Ron, he went to work in Bristol, Tenn. at Job Corp. Later he had various jobs in the area, including Crown-Y Recycling in Cuba; the canning factory in Mt. Morris; and Monroe Games in Arcade.
Don was a dedicated man of God who had a real burden for unsaved people. He wrote poetry about his Lord and Savior. He wrote a poem called "Holy Bible," that he had copyrighted.
He attended the North Park Wesleyan Church, in Cuba. On departure, he would always say "pray and believe," or "go with God." He loved his family dearly and loved spending time with them.
Surviving are two daughters, Elaine J. (Gregory) Woodworth of Canisteo and Elizabeth A. (David) Madden of Hornell; grandchildren, Matthew, Cole, Logan, Sarah, Evan, Leah, Lillian, Cailin, Chad and Grace; three brothers, Malcolm R. (Kerry) Davison of Shinglehouse, Pa., William Davison of West Clarksville and his twin, Ronald Davison of Cuba; two sisters, Barb Davison of Florida and Rose (Roger) Davison of Shinglehouse, Pa.; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a grandson, Cameron.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) at the Treusdell Funeral Home, Friendship, at which time funeral services will be held. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery, Belmont.
Online condolences made be made by visiting treusdellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 18, 2020