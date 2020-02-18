Home

POWERED BY

Services
Treusdell Funeral Home
50 W Main St
Friendship, NY 14739
(585) 973-2071
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Davison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. Davison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald L. Davison Obituary
CUBA - Donald L. Davison, 65, of 81 W. Main St., went home to be with his Heavenly Father to be in Glory on Thursday (Feb. 13, 2020).

Born October 19, 1954, in North Hornell, he was the son of Malcolm and Rose Miles Davison.

Don grew up in Belmont and attended the Belmont Central School. Leaving school at the age of 16, with his twin brother Ron, he went to work in Bristol, Tenn. at Job Corp. Later he had various jobs in the area, including Crown-Y Recycling in Cuba; the canning factory in Mt. Morris; and Monroe Games in Arcade.

Don was a dedicated man of God who had a real burden for unsaved people. He wrote poetry about his Lord and Savior. He wrote a poem called "Holy Bible," that he had copyrighted.

He attended the North Park Wesleyan Church, in Cuba. On departure, he would always say "pray and believe," or "go with God." He loved his family dearly and loved spending time with them.

Surviving are two daughters, Elaine J. (Gregory) Woodworth of Canisteo and Elizabeth A. (David) Madden of Hornell; grandchildren, Matthew, Cole, Logan, Sarah, Evan, Leah, Lillian, Cailin, Chad and Grace; three brothers, Malcolm R. (Kerry) Davison of Shinglehouse, Pa., William Davison of West Clarksville and his twin, Ronald Davison of Cuba; two sisters, Barb Davison of Florida and Rose (Roger) Davison of Shinglehouse, Pa.; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a grandson, Cameron.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) at the Treusdell Funeral Home, Friendship, at which time funeral services will be held. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery, Belmont.

Online condolences made be made by visiting treusdellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -