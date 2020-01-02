|
SALAMANCA - Mr. Donald L. Howard, 73, of Salamanca, died unexpectedly Monday (Dec. 30, 2019).
Born May 2, 1946, in Cuba, he was the son of the late Leslie "Bill" and Blanch Johnson Howard.
He attended Ellicottville Central Schools and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Germany and France.
He had been employed as a machine operator, with AVM Signore in Ellicottville, for over 35 years, and previously was employed at Bush Brothers, in Little Valley.
He will be remembered for volunteering his time and efforts at the American Legion and VFW. Donald was a member of the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296. He enjoyed the outdoors - hunting, camping and fishing. He enjoyed decorating for the holidays and was an avid Buffalo Bills and Sabres fan.
Surviving are a son, Daniel (Terrie) Howard of Bolivar; a granddaughter, Joceyln Fowler of Bolivar; two grandsons, Andrew Howard of Salamanca and George Weston of Bolivar; a sister, Betty Jane Pettit of North Carolina; a brother, James (Ann) Howard of Little Valley; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his twin sister, Donna L. Howard; and a brother, William E. Howard.
There will be no visitation.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 4, 2020) at the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535, Salamanca, NY 14779.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, NY.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 2, 2020