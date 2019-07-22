LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Donald M. Pratt, formerly of Franklinville, N.Y., died Friday (July 19, 2019) at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y.



Born May 7, 1930, in Brockport, N.Y., he was the son of Clark and Edna Scharlau Pratt. In 1950, at the First Baptist Church, in Franklinville, he married Diane Chapman, who survives.



Mr. Pratt had several occupations, including being an over-the-road truck driver; manager of Century Wholesale stores in Buffalo; and was the manager of US Self Storage Rentals of Winter Park.



Don was a member of both the First Baptist Church of Lutz, and the First Baptist Church of Franklinville, for many years.



He enjoyed Disney World; camping; and was an avid NASCAR fan. He was active in many ways with Camp JYC in Franklinville.



Surviving besides his wife in Florida, are two sons, Dennis (Cindy) Pratt of Cato, N.Y. and Duane (Linda) Pratt of Land O' Lakes; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Marjorie Wallace of Texas; and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by five brothers and sisters.



Friends may gather with the family from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday (July 24, 2019) at the first Baptist Church of Franklinville, where his funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Celebrating his life, Rev. Pete Spear, retired pastor. Burial will follow in Mount Prospect Cemetery in Franklinville.



Memorials may be made to Camp JYC, c/o First Baptist Church, 27 S. Main St., Franklinville, NY 14737.



Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 22, 2019