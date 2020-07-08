OLEAN - Donald "Don" R. Landries, of 1275 Olean-Portville Road, passed away unexpectedly Monday (July 6, 2020) at his home.
Born Oct. 30, 1953, in Olean, he was the son of the late Kermit Billsborough and Doris Ackley Wingard. He first married Jeanne Winsor, who predeceased him. On Aug. 19, 2012, he married Margo Hanmer, who survives.
Don started working for Dresser Rand in Olean in 1973 and retired in 2016 after 44 years of service.
He was a member of the Enchanted Mountain Lodge 252, the Olean Rod and Gun Club and Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Don was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time at his camp.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Matt Landries of Johnsonburg, Pa.; Margo's children, Robert (Nanette) Kunselman of Olean and Jennifer (Robert) Montgomery of Rochester; their grandchildren, Michael, Nathan and Carter Landries, Addison Montgomery, Justin and Harlee Howard (whom he helped raise over the past 10 years), and Peyton Kunselman; one sister, Peggy (Raymond) Green of Olean; his stepmom, Elberta Billsborough of Rixford, Pa.; his half siblings, Sherri Pfouts of Smithville, Texas, Dale (Kim) Billsborough of Daytona, Fla., Charles (Laura) Billsborough of Rixford and Greg Billsborough of Warren, Pa.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his first wife, he is predeceased by one sister, Laura Barber in 2018; and an infant sister.
Friends will be received from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday (July 10, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., with a memorial service to follow at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Covid-19 safety regulations are required. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Olean.
Memorials if desired may be made to the Westons Mills Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 601, Westons Mills, NY 14788; or the Enchanted Mountain Lodge, 124 N. Union St., Olean, NY 14760.
