SPRINGVILLE - Donald Robert Reese, of Springville, passed away Monday (Oct. 5, 2020) at the Bertrand-Chaffee Hospital in Springville, at the age of 77.
He was born May 29, 1943, in Olean, a son of the late Robert and Rita Neamon Reese. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Don celebrated 32 years of service with Prudential Insurance (Mama Pru). As a sales representative, he was a true professional. His organizational and customer service skills were impeccable. He enjoyed the work, believed in the product and loved the people.
Upon retirement, he continued to support several local insurance agencies and later joined the Emerling Ford Team for 10 years.
Don was one of the good guys. With a big smile and even bigger heart he was family. His wife, Christine, will be forever grateful that he scooped her into his life.
His faith was paramount. He served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary of the Angels Church in Olean. After moving to Springville, he became a member of the St. Aloysius Parish and volunteered as a driver for Love Inc.
Don was sports personified. He loved Notre Dame Football, Coach K and the Dukies, looked forward to the NFL Season and let us not forget the Yankees. He golfed for fun and enjoyed Bonnies basketball.
He will be a Guardian Angel to his wife, Christine (McCaffery) Reese, whom he married Dec. 28, 1997, in Olean; his children, Lynn Marie (Lee) Anzivine of Allegany and Michael (Bridget) Reese of New Cumberland, Pa.; his grandchildren, Alex and Luciano Anzivine, Juliana, Joseph and Dominic Reese; and his siblings, Edward Reese, Mary (late William) Butchello and Clarence (Linda) Reese, all of Olean. He was also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Aloysius Church, 190 Franklin St., Springville. Interment will be held at a later date in the St. Aloysius Cemetery, Springville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pink Pumpkin Project, 301 N. Union St. #203, Olean, NY 14760, or online at www.thepinkpumpkinproject.org.
