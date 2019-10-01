|
WELLSVILLE - Donald Towner Higgins, 86, passed away Sunday (Sept. 29, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital, after a long illness.
Mr. Higgins was born Sept. 16, 1933, in Wellsville, to Howard and Arline Towner Higgins. On May 28, 1955, he married Georgianna Geary, who survives him.
He graduated from Wellsville High School in 1951. Donald worked his entire career, of 44 years, at the Air Preheater Company.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, and was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church. His hobby was woodworking.
Along with his wife, Donald is also survived by his three children, Daniel of Dallas, Texas, Brian (Noreen) of Cape May Court House, N.J. and Shelia Higgins (Richard) Gerrie of Macedon; four grandchildren, Timothy (Sara) Higgins of San Francisco, Calif. and their two sons, Stradbroke and Teague, Meaghan Higgins (Brian) Imszennik of Warrington, Pa. and their son, Daniel, Patrick Gerrie of Buffalo and Christopher Gerrie of Cleveland, Ohio; sister-in-law, Mary Geary McMullen of Winter Park, Fla.; and brother-in-law, Frank Geary of Denver, Colo.
Friends are invited to call from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday (Oct. 4, 2019) and from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home, 34 W. State St., Wellsville. The funeral will follow visitation at noon Saturday (Oct. 5, 2019) in the funeral home.
The family requests no flowers. Donations may be made in Donald's memory to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth St., Santa Monica, CA 90401, or to the David A. Howe Library, 155 N. Main St., Wellsville.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 1, 2019