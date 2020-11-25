DELEVAN - Donald William Klink, of Delevan, passed away Saturday (Nov. 21, 2020) at Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo, after fighting a short illness at the age of 53.
He was born May 31, 1967, at Olean General Hospital, a son of William and Nancy Perkins Klink of Delevan.
He enjoyed operating heavy equipment most of his life. He started around the age of 15 driving off-road trucks at Spencer & Haley Gravel Pit, and worked at other various pits throughout the years. He was employed at D&H Excavating at the time of his death. He also enjoyed working on anything mechanical in his garage.
He is survived by his parents; his brother, William D. (Kim) Klink of Arcade; a special nephew, Brody Klink; his niece, Amy Klink Phillippi; and maternal grandmother, Loretta Williams of Smethport, Pa. He was also survived by one great-nephew and two great-nieces; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be no prior visitation. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held in Siloam Cemetery in Freedom.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Donald W. Klink burial fund at W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St. Arcade, NY 14009.
