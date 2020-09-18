1/
Donna D. Campbell
ELDRED, Pa. - Donna D. Campbell, 76, of Slack Hollow, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 16, 2020) at the residence of her daughter in Marysville, following a long illness.

Friends may call from 3 until 7 p.m. today (Sept. 18, 2020) at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 19, 2020) at the Eldred United Methodist Church, with visitation prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m. The Rev. James Cannistraci, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in the Lamphier Cemetery, Eldred. Masks will be required at the funeral home and at the church.

Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 18, 2020.
