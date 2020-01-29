|
|
LITTLE VALLEY - Donna D. Liskow, 90, formerly of Little Valley, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 28, 2020) at the Salamanca Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
She was born Feb. 2, 1929, in Otto, daughter of the late Paul and Bertha Franze Hebner. On Sept. 18, 1949, she married Arnold Liskow, who predeceased her Nov. 15, 2000.
Mrs. Liskow previously worked in the cafeteria at the Little Valley Central School and enjoyed the local senior citizen day trips. She also enjoyed gardening and her flowers, as well as crafting and taking care of the birds with her feeders.
Mrs. Liskow is survived by six sons, Bryon (Bonnie) Liskow of Otto, Brad Liskow of Lime Lake, Craig (Suzanne Gamber) Liskow of Hanover, Pa., Kirk (Lisa) Liskow of Little Valley, Mark (Kelley) Liskow of East Randolph and Todd (Shelly) Liskow of Little Valley. Also surviving is a brother, Dennis (Paula) Hebner of West Valley; two sisters, Darlene (Carl) Van Note of Harrison, Mich. and Deanna (James) Armstrong of Gowanda; as well as a sister-in-law, Karen Hebner of Otto; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.
Besides her parents and husband, Mrs. Liskow is predeceased by a brother, Duane Hebner.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
Memorials may be made to a .
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 29, 2020