ALLEGANY - Donna G. Gerstenberger, 67, of 3974 Route 417, Lot 90, passed away Saturday (Oct. 5, 2019) at her residence.
Donna was born Aug. 11, 1952, in Houston, Texas, and lived most of her life in the Houston area.
She worked as a bartender in Houston prior to a disability.
In 2008, she met her companion, Joseph Fahrer, and they returned to Joseph's hometown of Allegany in recent years.
Besides Joseph, she is survived by a son, David Childress; a sister, Glenda Roper of Atlanta, Ga.; a brother, Donald Crane of Houston; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; and a son, Walter Childress.
At Donna's request, no services are being planned.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 8, 2019