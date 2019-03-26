OLEAN - Donna J. Conner, of 304 S. Barry St., passed away Monday (March 25, 2019) at Select Specialty Hospital, in Erie, Pa., following an illness.
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday (March 27, 2019) in the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time funeral and committal services will be held. The Rev. Millard C. Cook, associate pastor of Olean First Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Olean.
Arrangements are incomplete and are under the direction of Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc.
A complete obituary will be published in the Wednesday edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 26, 2019