OLEAN - Donna J. Conner, 79, passed away Monday (March 25, 2019) at the Select Specialty Hospital in Erie, Pa., following a long illness.



Donna was born Feb. 8, 1940, in Olean, and was the daughter of Ralph and Helen McClure Whiteman.



Donna graduated from Olean High School in 1958. She worked at various retail jobs and made many friends throughout her life.



Following her retirement, she volunteered in the local elementary schools reading to children, which she enjoyed very much.



Donna was well known for her witty sense of humor as well as her generosity towards others. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend who was always there to offer a word of support when needed, as well as to celebrate their successes.



Donna is survived by her brother, Paul Whiteman; sons, Jeffery Conner, David (Christine) Conner and James (Kim) Conner; daughter, Linda (Sam Longo) Nottingham; grandchildren, Brandon, Aaron, Eric, Derek, Kyle and Matthew; and numerous nieces and nephews. She held a special place in her heart for Emaleigh VanHoutte and Amanda (Adam) Bleech, and their sons, Noah and Isaac.



In addition to her parents, Donna was predeceased by her brother, Ralph Whiteman; and a nephew, Tom Whiteman.



Friends and family will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday (March 27, 2019) in the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a Celebration of Life will be held. The Rev. Millard C. Cook, associate pastor of the Olean First Baptist Church, will officiate. A private burial service will be in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Olean.



Memorials may be made to the Meals on Wheels Program, c/o the Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging, 1 Leo Moss Drive, Suite 7610, Olean, NY 14760; or to the Olean Food Pantry, 8 Leo Moss Drive, Olean, NY 14760.



