CUBA - Donna J. Kelly, formerly of 8955 Burlingame Road, Cuba, passed away Wednesday (June 26, 2019) at The Pines Health and Rehabilitation Center, Olean, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born Sept. 30, 1939, in Olean, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Margaret Young Williams. On Oct. 12, 1957, in Olean, she married Daniel W. Kelly Jr., who survives.
Donna worked at the ReHabilitation Center for many years.
She enjoyed sewing; bird watching; and working in her flower beds. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her four children, Debra (Wally) Moore of Humboldt, Tenn., Cathy (George) Patmore of Munford, Tenn., Michael (Della) Kelly of Salamanca and Teri Kelly of Jackson, Tenn.; two sisters, Beverly Lampack and Onalee (Ronald) Maine, both of Olean; two brothers, Robert (Paula) Williams of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Gray (Liz) Williams of Jamestown; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Harry Williams and Duane Williams.
A celebration of Donna's life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday (June 30, 2019) at the Pulaski Club, 1104 N. Union St., Olean. Burial will take place at a later date, and at the convenience of the family.
Memorials if desired, may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or visit pancan.org.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be expressed at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 28, 2019