SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. - Donna J. Siebert, 82, of Shinglehouse, passed away peacefully, with her loving family members by her side, on Saturday (Nov. 28, 2020) in UPMC Cole Skilled Nursing and Rehab, Coudersport, after a long illness.
Born on Monday, Sept. 12, 1938, in Chrystal, she was a daughter of Frank L. and Mary F. Myrick Carr. She was married to the late Thomas G. Louser of Allegany, N.Y. and the late Kenneth P. Siebert of Shinglehouse.
Donna was a graduate of Oswayo Valley High School, Class of 1956, Shinglehouse.
Donna was a hard worker. In her early working years, she was first employed as a secretary at FC Thomas in Olean, N.Y. and was then employed at the former Acme Electric in Allegany.
She was well known, and best remembered, from many years of waitressing in many area establishments, including the former Gert's Kitchen; the former Wheelie's Restaurant; the former Carlow's Restaurant; the former Trimble's Restaurant; and the Roadside, all in Shinglehouse. She last worked at Dave's Diner in Ceres, N.Y., until retiring at the age of 76.
Donna enjoyed reading, baking and hosting many of her family's holiday meals.
Left to cherish her memory are five children, Brian L. (Lisa) Louser, Thomas F. (Lori) Louser, and Frances M. (Glenn) Drake, all of Shinglehouse, John H. (Becky) Louser of Olean and Shanna E. (Duane) Cunningham of Shinglehouse; 24 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; a brother, Thomas M. Carr of Shinglehouse; two sisters, Annette E. Perkins of Olean and Ruth E. Spader of Lancaster; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Donna was predeceased by two sons, infant Frederick P. Siebert and Donald A. Louser; a sister, Linda K. Griffith; and a half-brother, Raymond E. Karr.
In keeping with Donna's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held on a date and place to be announced in the future. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Shinglehouse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the American Heart Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Donna entrusted her care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Donna, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.