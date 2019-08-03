|
CUBA - Donna M. Clark, 66, of 5 Windsor St., Cuba, passed away Friday (Aug. 2, 2019) at home, after a brief illness with cancer.
Born on Jan. 23, 1953, in Salamanca, she was a daughter of Norman and Anna Eccles Robbins. On Sept. 4, 2004, she married Donald H. Clark, who survives.
Donna had worked for AVX, in Olean, for 43 years, prior to her retirement.
She was a life member of the Shawn M. Clemens Memorial AmVets Post 1 Auxiliary; a life member of Cuba VFW Post 2721 Auxiliary; and a member of the Cuba American Legion Post 655 Auxiliary.
Donna liked to keep busy and always worked to get whatever she needed done.
She is survived by a daughter, Sarah Clark of Cuba; a granddaughter, Joyce Rugg; a sister, Norma Britt of Olean; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three sisters, Carol Dibble, Nancy Britt and Diane Bertron.
At Donna's request there will be no visitation or funeral services.
Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 3, 2019