HOUGHTON - Donna M. Flint, of 9876 Luckey Drive and a former resident of LeRoy, died Thursday (April 11, 2019) in Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
She was born April 29, 1941, in Warsaw, a daughter of the late David and Betty Buchinger Flint.
Donna was a former receptionist for Delevan Division in East Aurora.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Troy Allan Richards in 1978.
No services are planned at this time. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Springville.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.
