CANASERAGA - Donna Marie Cardone Almeter, 67, of Canaseraga, passed away, succumbing to cancer Friday (Nov. 15, 2019) at The Vincent House in Wayland.
She was born July 20, 1952, in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., a daughter of the late Mauro and Loretta Christoforetti Cardone.
She volunteered for many things throughout her life. Among many other activities, she took care of those dying of cancer at several hospice locations, including the Batavia Crossroads House, as well as fed and helped the homeless at St. Luke's Mission of Mercy Catholic Church in Buffalo. She was president of the Wyoming County Cancer Society for nine years, and hosted a Family Type Home for adults, caring for the mentally ill elderly for 21 years in her own home.
Singing was one of her biggest passions in life. She started the choir at St. Joachim & Ann's (formerly St. Joseph's) Catholic Church and was the music director there for many years. She professionally sang for numerous weddings and funerals throughout her life, and for two years appeared many times on TV for Fox Network's televised masses, singing with her sister Maury.
Cosmetology was one of her other biggest passions. She was well known in the community for her salon, Belladonna's in Attica. She learned much of what she knew from her time working at Putting on the Glitz in Warsaw during her 30's. She was hired to do hair and makeup for many weddings throughout the course of her life, and taught seminars about makeup at various colleges and universities. She also ordered and styled wigs for cancer patients, and would do their makeup to make them feel more dignified.
Ultimately, her greatest passion in life was God. She got her Certified Religious Education (CRE) certification and taught catechism at St. Joachim & Ann's Catholic Church in Varysburg for many years. During that time, she received a Pastoral Assistant Certification from Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora. Her love for evangelization touched hundreds of people due to her vast knowledge, ability to convey the teachings of the faith in the most comprehensible way and by her life's example. She gave her faith-filled heart out to everyone she met, no matter who the person was or the circumstance surrounding their encounter. Her faith and love of evangelization paid off since her greatest wishes were realized - to receive absolution as well as all of the final sacraments moments before she passed, which were administered by her son, Fr. Cory Mayer, as well as to be surrounded by her children.
Surviving is her fiancé, Chris Green of Canaseraga; her children, Kurt (April) Mayer of California, Fr. Cory Mayer of Florida, Teresa Mayer of Canaseraga and Jessie Almeter of Saratoga Springs; her grandchildren, Scott Ward of North Carolina and Payton Mayer of California; her siblings, Roseanne (Colin) McGovern of Henrietta, Maury (Mike LaVarnway) Fountain of Attica, Michael (Sydney) Cardone of North Carolina, Dominic (Chris) Cardone of Maryland and Daniel Cardone of Attica; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a grandson, Anthony Mayer.
Family and friends may gather from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday (Nov. 22, 2019) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore. and from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 23, 2019) in St. Patrick's Church, Fillmore, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. Fr. Cory Mayer will be celebrant; Fr. Dennis J.J. Mancuso, Fr. John Cullen and Fr. Robert Moreno will be concelebrating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Fillmore.
In lieu of flowers, memorials if desired may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 6 North St., Canaseraga, NY 14822.
Special thanks to St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell and The Vincent House for providing care and aid to Donna in her final months.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 18, 2019