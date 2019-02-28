LITTLE VALLEY - Donna Milks, 82, of Little Valley, died peacefully in her home Sunday (Feb. 24, 2019) after a long illness. She was lovingly cared for by exceptionally dedicated friends as well as the amazing staff of Homecare & Hospice.
Throughout her life, Donna loved her family more than anything. Family, to her, included those she was related to as well as the many children she "adopted" via her children's friends. She was a true block mother who welcomed everyone into her home with open arms and lots of corny jokes.
Donna worked for many years as a bookkeeper at Haley Construction. She also worked for New York state at a children's home and at several homes for the developmentally disabled.
She was a lifelong, active and devoted member of The First Congregational Church of Little Valley. She also enjoyed dancing, gardening and nature.
Donna is survived by a son, Keith Milks, and grandson, Brandon Milks of Nashville, N.C.; daughters, Shelli Milks and husband Kevin Martin of Brooklyn and Heidi Fornes and husband Kevin of Springville; by her sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Lynn Steinbar of Marion, S.C.; as well as 10 nieces and one nephew.
She was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Eileen Phillips; and her brother, Larry and his wife Della of Rochester.
A memorial service will be held at The First Congregational Church of Little Valley in June.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 28, 2019