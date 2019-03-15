Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna R. Scordo. View Sign

PLANTATION, Fla. - Donna R. Scordo, age 70, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at her home in Plantation, after a two-year battle with cancer.



Born Aug. 16, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Betty Scordo of Olean, N.Y. She was a graduate of Olean High School and employed for several years with Dresser Rand of Olean.



She had a successful career as a human resources benefit manager with Coca Cola Bottling Company of New York in Greenwich, Conn., eventually rising to a senior-level consultant with Oracle, working as a contractor for the U.S. Department of State.



Donna was devoted to her family, traveling regularly from Florida to care for her aging parents in recent years.



She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Clark of Plantation; one sister, Mary Nachman of Townsend, Tenn.; and numerous cousins.



A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.



Memorial donations may be sent to the American Institute for Cancer Research, 1560 Wilson Blvd., Suite 1000, Arlington, VA 22209.

Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 15, 2019

