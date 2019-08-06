|
|
OLEAN - Donna Rae Truman, of 103 W. Highland Ave., passed away Sunday (Aug. 4, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a brief illness, with family and friends by her side.
Donna was born on May 16, 1932, in Salamanca, and was a daughter of Hugh and Ester Smith Dunn. On Oct. 10, 1953, in Salamanca, she married her husband, of 66 years, Jack A. Truman, who predeceased her on May 9, 2014.
Donna graduated from Salamanca High School.
She was a dedicated waitress, for 31 years, at a few local restaurants.
Donna was a member of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels.
She enjoyed going to lunch, with her luncheons girls, and playing slots. Donna had the gift of gab. She was always smiling, loving and made people's day better. Donna loved traveling with her husband, Jack, and people.
Donna is survived by two children, Gary (Gus) Truman and Ann (Vinnie Marra) Truman, both of Olean; five grandchildren, Dennis (Colleen) Truman, Jared "Bone" Truman, Jason "Smitty" Smith, Josh "J.D." Marra and Anthony Marra; five great-grandchildren; four siblings, Hugh Dunne and MaryLou (Jim) Smith, both of Salamanca, Jeanie (Butch) Poole of Jamestown and Jack "Buddy" (Dorothy) Dunn of Florida; a brother-in-law, Tom Wachter of Salamanca; life-long friends, Sharon and Rena; and special neighbors, Tammy and Pete.
Along with her loving husband, Donna was predeceased by a sister, Carol Wachter; and a sister-in-law, MaryAnn Dunne.
At Donna's request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 6, 2019