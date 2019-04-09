OLEAN - Dorance E. Foster, a longtime Olean resident, passed away Sunday (April 7, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.
Born Nov. 27, 1946, in Olean, he was the son of the late Alfred and Vera Cleveland Foster.
Dorance was a veteran of the United States Army.
He worked for Olean Wholesale for several years.
For over 25 years, he volunteered for Campus Ministries at St. Bonaventure University. He loved watching the New York Yankees, reading and world history.
Surviving are his children, Charles (Mickie) Bennett of Olean, Michael Foster of Olean, Kimberly Foster of Depew, Jennifer Wilkins of Olean and Dorene Foster-Herrick of Olean; nine grandchildren; three sisters, Irene Spaulding of Jamestown, Betty Lewis of Faulkner and Dorothy Michienzi of Olean; a brother, Edward Foster of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday (April 11, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Burial will be at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, and at the convenience of the family.
Memorials if desired, may be made to National Scoliosis Foundation at scoliosis.org.
Online condolences may be expressed at guentherfh.com.
