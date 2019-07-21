BELMONT - Doris L. Cronk, 97, formerly of South Street, passed away June 6, 2019, at St. John's Home in Rochester.



She was born May 15, 1922, in Belmont, the daughter of the late Herbert and Mavis Powers Leilous. On Aug. 31, 1940, in Friendship, she married William B. Cronk, who predeceased her on Aug. 31, 1990.



Doris was a graduate of Belmont High School and attended Geneseo State Teachers College.



She began her career building airplanes during WWII. She was the bookkeeper for her husband's service station in Belmont; a self-employed beautician for many years; and later was employed by the Allegany County Office for the Aging, until retirement.



She enjoyed traveling, knitting, crocheting and crafts.



She is survived by two sons, William (Cecily) Cronk and Herbert (Sandra) Cronk, both of Rochester; a daughter, Amy (David) Johnston of Hilton; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Cronk of Belmont; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Robert Cronk; her twin sister, Dorothy Sortore; and her granddaughter, Lori Sanborn.



Friends are invited to a graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday (July 27, 2019) at Forest Hills Cemetery in Belmont, with Rev. Marion Sortore, presiding.



Please consider memorial donations to The Amity Rescue Squad, Belmont.



Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 21, 2019