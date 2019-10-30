|
|
ELDRED, Pa. - Doris M. Berg, 81, of Edson Street, went home to be with the Lord Sunday (Oct. 27th, 2019) in Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Friends may call from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday (Nov. 1, 2019) at the First Church of God, Eldred, at which time funeral services will be held, with the Rev. Jim Kazimer, pastor of the church, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of God, Eldred; or to .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Frame funeral Home, Eldred.
Online condolences may be made at www.framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 30, 2019