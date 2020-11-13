1/1
Doris M. Hawkes
1931 - 2020
INVERNESS, Fla. - Doris M. Hawkes, 89, of Inverness, a former longtime resident of Portville and Cuba, passed away in her home Tuesday (Nov. 10, 2020) after a long illness.

Born Sunday, Aug. 30, 1931, in Clermont, Pa., she was a daughter of Fred L. and Lenora M. Freer Murray. On Dec. 18, 1948, in Shinglehouse, Pa., she married Gordon R. Hawkes, who passed away Aug. 6, 2019.

Doris was employed for 18 years by the former Olean Tile Company in Olean, N.Y., and later was employed by Alcas Corporation, also in Olean.

She enjoyed crafting and traveling.

Doris is survived by a brother, Howard M. (Elna) Murray of Lecanto, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Doris was predeceased by three sisters, Ruth E. Green, Lucile M. Ellsworth and Cora A. Hawkes; and two brothers, Frederick L. Murray and Irvine Murray.

Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday (Nov. 16, 2020) at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union St., Shinglehouse, where funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., with Pastor Phil Seely of Grace Bible Independent Baptist Church, Shinglehouse, officiating. Burial will be in Sweden Hill Cemetery, Coudersport, Pa. In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, properly worn facial coverings and social distancing will be strictly followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Citrus County, 3350 West Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461.

Doris entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.

To express condolences or share a fond memory of Doris, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.
