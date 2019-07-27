|
OLEAN - Doris R. Cledgett, 86, of Olean, entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday (July 22, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.
She was born Aug. 1, 1932, to Wilson and Laura Guernsey Hayes in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.
In 1961, she graduated Brockville Nursing School in Brockville, Ontario. In 1965, she relocated to Albany, to become a nurse anesthetist, at Albany Medical Center Hospital. In 1969, she moved to Olean, and worked at Olean General Hospital, for 26 years.
Surviving are two sons, Dennis (Kathy) Cledgett of Kane, Pa. and David (Nancy) Cledgett of Hinsdale; a daughter, Wisline Cledgett of San Antonio, Texas; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Jason, Andrew, Stephen (Sarah), Leigh Ann (Joe) and Jonathan; her great-grandchildren, Emma and Liam; her siblings, Elizabeth Hayes of Napanee, Ontario, Carmel Westerman of Butner, N.C. and Gary Hayes of Ransomville; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Blanche and Muriel.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 3, 2019) at South Side Union Chapel, 647 S. Union St., Olean, with Rev. Al Batt, officiating.
Doris had a heart for underprivileged children. Memorials may be made to the Bob Gass Ministries, a Romanian orphan-care ministry.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 27, 2019