ANGELICA - Doris Thelma Aylor Tucker, of Angelica, passed peacefully in her home Wednesday (June 3, 2020), surrounded by her family, after a long illness.
Doris was born July 24, 1920, on Windfall Road in the town of Amity, the daughter of Charles David and Prudence Lovina Brown Aylor. Doris resided in, and was a graduate of, Belmont Central School. On Dec. 4, 1937, she married Roy I. Tucker in Angelica, where Doris lived her lifetime. Roy predeceased her on April 20, 1991.
Her first employer was Spear Resistor in Angelica. From there Doris was employed by Acme Electric in Cuba, where she retired as a scheduler.
She was a member of the First United Methodist church and the Ladies Progress Club in Angelica.
Doris' passion was her family. She was a true matriarch who loved fiercely, and was loved dearly. She was a homemaker who enjoyed baking, reading, sewing, knitting and crocheting. She also was a loyal New York Yankees fan.
Surviving are her five children, Marilyn (Richard) Warner of Angelica, Larry (Daryl) Tucker of Belmont, Janet (Paul) Harrington of Angelica, Bruce (Nancy) Tucker of Angelica and Alfred (Sylvia) Tucker of Cuba. Doris was a proud and loving grandmother to her 15 grandchildren, Laurie Lyon, Jeaneane Finnemore, Pamela George, Kimberly Lombardo, Tracy Petrichick, Jacquelyn Bainbridge, Paul Harrington, Steven Tucker, Christelle Helbig, Angela Smith, Yvonne Tucker, Jenice Simpson, Richard Warner, Susan Weaver and Anne Koch; her 33 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, along with a special niece, Cheryl Aylor Steadman.
In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her brothers, Lawrence Aylor, Leo Aylor and Francis Aylor; and grandsons, Michael Tucker and Roy D. Tucker; as well as a son-in-law, Richard Warner.
The immediate family held a private viewing and a graveside service in the Until the Day Dawn Cemetery in Angelica. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Angelica Free Library, First United Methodist Church in Angelica, Angelica Rescue Squad or the Hart Comfort House in Wellsville.
The family is being assisted by Chester A. Gosper IV, director of the Brown and Powers Funeral Home, Angelica.
To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh.
Doris was born July 24, 1920, on Windfall Road in the town of Amity, the daughter of Charles David and Prudence Lovina Brown Aylor. Doris resided in, and was a graduate of, Belmont Central School. On Dec. 4, 1937, she married Roy I. Tucker in Angelica, where Doris lived her lifetime. Roy predeceased her on April 20, 1991.
Her first employer was Spear Resistor in Angelica. From there Doris was employed by Acme Electric in Cuba, where she retired as a scheduler.
She was a member of the First United Methodist church and the Ladies Progress Club in Angelica.
Doris' passion was her family. She was a true matriarch who loved fiercely, and was loved dearly. She was a homemaker who enjoyed baking, reading, sewing, knitting and crocheting. She also was a loyal New York Yankees fan.
Surviving are her five children, Marilyn (Richard) Warner of Angelica, Larry (Daryl) Tucker of Belmont, Janet (Paul) Harrington of Angelica, Bruce (Nancy) Tucker of Angelica and Alfred (Sylvia) Tucker of Cuba. Doris was a proud and loving grandmother to her 15 grandchildren, Laurie Lyon, Jeaneane Finnemore, Pamela George, Kimberly Lombardo, Tracy Petrichick, Jacquelyn Bainbridge, Paul Harrington, Steven Tucker, Christelle Helbig, Angela Smith, Yvonne Tucker, Jenice Simpson, Richard Warner, Susan Weaver and Anne Koch; her 33 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, along with a special niece, Cheryl Aylor Steadman.
In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her brothers, Lawrence Aylor, Leo Aylor and Francis Aylor; and grandsons, Michael Tucker and Roy D. Tucker; as well as a son-in-law, Richard Warner.
The immediate family held a private viewing and a graveside service in the Until the Day Dawn Cemetery in Angelica. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Angelica Free Library, First United Methodist Church in Angelica, Angelica Rescue Squad or the Hart Comfort House in Wellsville.
The family is being assisted by Chester A. Gosper IV, director of the Brown and Powers Funeral Home, Angelica.
To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 20, 2020.