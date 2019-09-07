Home

Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
24 Genesee Pkwy
Cuba, NY 14727
(585) 968-1220
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc.
24 Genesee Pkwy.
Cuba, NY
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc.
24 Genesee Pkwy.
Cuba, NY
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc.
24 Genesee Pkwy.
Cuba, NY
Dorla J. Zalar

Dorla J. Zalar Obituary
MICCO, Fla. - Dorla J. Zalar, 78, of 9344 Victoria Dr., Micco, formerly of Cuba, N.Y. passed away Sunday (Sept. 1, 2019) at The Palms Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center of Palm Bay, after a brief illness.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (Sept. 13, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 24 Genesee Pkwy., Cuba, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) at which time a celebration of life service will be held. There will be a brunch immediately following, at the Palmer Opera House, 12 W. Main St., Cuba, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cuba-Rushford chapter of the Future Farmers of America, 5476 State Route 305, Cuba, NY 14727.

A complete obituary will be published in the Monday edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
