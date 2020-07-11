1/1
Dorotha J. "Dort" Sullivan
EPHRATA, Pa. - Dorotha J. "Dort" Sullivan, 94, passed away on Monday (July 6, 2020) at Ephrata Manor, in Ephrata.

Dort, as she was fondly known by her family and many friends, was born on May 24, 1926, in Eldred, and was the third of four daughters of Peter T. and Minnie A. Geuder Hennigan.

She was a 1944 graduate of Otto-Eldred High School, where she led the marching band as a drum majorette.

Dort was a hard worker. After secretarial school and administrative positions in Rochester, N.Y., Detroit, Mich. and Harrisburg, Dort co-founded WAHT Radio (1510 AM) in Lebanon, in 1968, with her then-husband, William Sullivan. She served as office manager and bookkeeper for two decades.

She eventually became general manager of the radio station and was named Woman of the Year in 1986, by the Lebanon Valley Chapter of the American Business Women's Association.

Dort continued to work well into her 80's, including office work at Philhaven in Mount Gretna, and as a volunteer at Olean General Hospital in Olean, N.Y.

In her leisure time, Dort enjoyed ballroom dancing; playing cards; shopping; and travel. In addition to extensive travels in the U.S., she enjoyed trips to the Caribbean, Ireland, Italy, Egypt and various points in East Asia.

A special highlight was a transatlantic cruise to England aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2, followed by a return flight on the supersonic Concorde.

She is survived by her son, Peter (Heather) Sullivan of Bethesda, Md.; her daughter, Patricia (Robert) Ruhle of Reinholds; three grandchildren, Erika, Ashley and Maeve; two great-grandchildren, Layla and Shelby; her sister, Bernie Gaspar of Olean; two nephews, Robert Gaspar and F. Thomas Loop; and a niece, Susan Loop, and their spouses and children.

Dort was predeceased by two sisters, Jeanette Brandes and Agnes Loop.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday (July 13, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, 646 E. State St., Olean, followed by an 11:30 a.m. graveside service. The Rev. Dr. Derek J. Cheek, pastor of the Immanuel Lutheran Church and St. John's Lutheran Church, will officiate. Burial will be at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Portville, N.Y.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.

Please use precautions including the use of a mask during your visit.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Guest Book sponsored by Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc

