CUBA - Dorothy E. Johnson, 90, of 7127 ½ Rawson Road, passed away Monday (Jan. 06, 2020) at home, after a lengthy illness, with her family by her side.
Born on April 13, 1929, in Hinsdale, she was a daughter of Elmer and Margaret Willover Williams. After the unexpected death of her father, she was raised by her stepfather, George Barber and mother, Margaret. She had been married to Daniel Johnson, who passed away in 2000.
Dorothy was a home health aide in the area for 26 years prior to her retirement.
She was a member of the Cuba American Legion Post 655; Cuba VFW Post 2721; and Cuba Senior Citizens. Square dancing, country music and watching wrestling on TV were a few of her favorite past times.
Surviving are five sons, George Johnson of Chesapeake, Va., Loren (Nancy) Weatherly of Cuba, Burton (Donna) Weatherly of Cuba, Jesse (Cathy) Dewe of Cuba and Arthur Michael (Tina) Dewe of Cuba; two daughters, Katie Ann Dewe of Coudersport, Pa. and D. Dewe Sanger of Texas; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth Williams of Black Creek; a sister, Mary Adams of Black Creek; several nieces and nephews; and special friends and caregivers, Claire Worthington and Robin Cole.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by three brothers, Richard Williams, Harold Williams and Joseph Williams; and three sisters, Margaret Gaines, Ruth Hemmingway and Dutchess Williams.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday (Jan. 9, 2020) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., 9 Bull St., Cuba, at which time funeral services will be held. George L. Johnson, Dorothy's son, will officiate.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at rinkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 7, 2020