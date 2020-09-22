LITTLE VALLEY - Dorothy H. Reed, 97, of Little Valley, passed away Sunday (Sept. 20, 2020) at the Pines Nursing Home in Olean.



She was born on March 27, 1923, in Salamanca, daughter of the late Adam and Michalina Schuman Livak. She was married to Edward Reed, who predeceased her in April of 1990.



Mrs. Reed was a member of the former St. Michael's Lutheran Church, in Little Valley, and was an avid bingo player and enjoyed gardening.



Dorothy is survived by five sons, Wayne (Charlotte) Reed of Fort Myers, Fla., Michael J.R. Reed of Little Valley, Donald W. (Laurie) Reed of Little Valley, David Reed of Cattaraugus and Dale (Kim) Reed of Cattaraugus; eight grandchildren, Scott, Jeannie, Traci, Karen, Jennifer, Cheryl, Melissa and Wesley; 15 great-grandchildren, Ariel, Natalee, Aiden, Landon, Reece, Brooke, Hunter, Ethan, Sara, Christian, Mya, James, Bruce, Lincoln and Tessa; several nieces and nephews; and two special friends, Bonnie Langworthy and Pam Stuckey.



Besides her parents and husband, Mrs. Reed is predeceased by five brothers, Frank Livak, Benjamin Livak, Charles Livak, Anthony Livak and Stanley Livak; and five sisters, Lilliam Wogick, Josephine Paschen, Mary Reed, Patricia Waite and Helen Meyers; and two grandchildren, Stephen and Debra Jo.



Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 23, 2020) from Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 1 p.m. from the funeral home.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required and occupancy limitations observed.



Burial will be in Little Valley Rural Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the Little Valley Vol. Fire Dept. or the Little Valley Memorial Library.

